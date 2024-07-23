Back to School rally at Hutto ISD helps students prepare for first day

The first day of school is right around the corner for several school districts.

On Tuesday (7/23) afternoon, Hutto ISD is hosting their annual Back to School Rally to help families get ready for the big day. The district is calling all the hippos to come out to the Hutto Memorial Stadium for a night of fun.

The rally is going to be a one-stop shop with more than 20 vendors at the event, so students can get backpacks and supplies.

The technology department will also be there near the home entrance distributing Chromebooks to students.

Parents can take advantage of food service, and health services will be on site offering back-to-school vaccinations.

"It's just a wonderful event where we surround our students and try to make sure that we are truly taking care of them. And so, it's about more than just school, right? It's about all of those extra additional needs that we know our kids will have and trying to do that and truly help our families," says Dr. Cara Malone, Hutto ISD interim superintendent.

It's also a night to get familiar with Hutto ISD school board members, meet some of the familiar faces behind the badges, and learn about the different resources Hutto ISD has to offer.

The Back-to-School Rally will be at the Hutto Memorial Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first day of school for the Hutto Hippos will be on Wednesday, August 14.

The first day for Veterans’ Hill Elementary School students is Monday, August 12.

