Back-to-school bash hosted by Austin's Most Wanted Barbershop

With the first day of school approaching for many school districts in Central Texas, Austin’s Most Wanted Barbershop, in South Austin is getting the kids pumped by hosting their annual back to school bash.

"We're letting the whole community get involved now. So it's been excellent. It's been amazing. We got petting zoo trains, people doing different, we got different vendors outside. My pops, he's doing, tacos again. We got another guy doing barbecue. The Pit Father," says Mike Hernandez, owner of Austin’s Most Wanted Barbershop.

Hernandez says this tradition goes back to 2012.

"Myself and my cousin Dreak, he's no longer with us. But we went to this event doing haircuts in the heat and seeing the haircuts on these kids, getting up from the chair, smiling and leaving with a backpack full of supplies. It just did something," says Hernandez.

Hernandez says every kid deserves to feel confident on their first day of school.

"You go to school feeling good. So, you look good, you feel good, and you study good," says Hernandez.

The annual back to school bash goes from 8 a.m. to noon. Hernandez says in the past years people lined up earlier than that.

"We try to knock as many as we can before 12. So, at 12 is the deadline on, when we're taking names on the list, but we continue cutting to about 1:30 p.m.," says Hernandez.

Hernandez says this event truly is a community event.

"They have the fire department out here and, cop cars and stuff. And then the kids get in the fire trucks and stuff like that," says Hernandez.

Austin’s Most Wanted Barbershop annual back to school bash is Sunday, August 11th at 4612 Burleson Rd, Austin, TX 78744.

