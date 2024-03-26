Baltimore bridge collapse brings back painful memories of 35W disaster

The I-35W bridge collapse is seared into the memories of Minnesotans and Tuesday's disaster in Baltimore brought back memories for so many, including first responders.

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek was in office the day the 35W bridge came down during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145 others on August 1, 2007.

He remembers getting the news on his drive home from work, and immediately rushing to get on a boat to head to the site of the emergency.

Aerial video of the I-35W bridge collapse in 2007.

Stanek tells FOX 9 he knows the toll these disasters take on first responders.

"You get that emotional toll, which is really heavy on first responders. You also get the physical toll. You've got the weather conditions, the water conditions," said Stanek.

On Tuesday night, the 35-W bridge was lit up in the colors of the flag of Maryland – red, white, and yellow.