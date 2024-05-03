Austin Police Department honors officers killed in lined of duty

The Austin Police Department held its biannual Police Memorial Event to honor 29 Austin police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Roses were placed on a wreath to honor each officer.

The earliest one was in 1875. The most recent two were Officer Anthony Martin, killed in a motorcycle crash in 2022, and Officer Jorge Pastore was shot and killed by a suspect in a hostage situation on Nov. 11, 2023.

APD inducted Pastore's name onto their memorial wall. A ribbon with his name was also added to the Honor Guard's memorial flag.

"These grounds serve as a testament to the unwavering commitment of our officers and the protection of our community. It is also part of our solemn promise to never forget the officers' sacrifice," APD said during the program.

"I know these memorials are not easy, but I do hope they serve as a healing moment for you and a reminder that we will never forget your hero. Thank you for sharing your hero with us," Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said.

Pastore's name will also be added to a national memorial in Washington, D.C. in two weeks.