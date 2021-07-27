Bandera man sentenced for possessing, producing child pornography

A 63-year-old Bandera man has been sentenced for producing and possessing videos depicting the sexual assault of children.

Michael Dewayne Sheeds has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $100,000 each in restitution to two victims and pay two $5,000 assessments per the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

The US Attorney's Office says that Sheeds was arrested in Laredo in January 2019 on an arrest warrant from the Bandera County Sheriff's Office. A forensic data extraction from a Samsung Galaxy phone seized from Sheeds showed it contained images and videos depicting the sexual assault of children.

Some of the images and videos were ones Sheeds himself had produced, says the US Attorney's Office.

In January 2020, Sheeds pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Sheeds has remained in custody since his arrest.

This investigation was initiated by the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office and then proceeded as a joint investigation with the San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

