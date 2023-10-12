Police asking for help identifying shooter in northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a shooting in northeast Austin.

Police said on Sept. 24, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9700 block of Reservoir Court.

APD Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene and found multiple bullet casings.

The suspect fired several gunshots outside Bare Cabaret before leaving in a white Mercedes-Benz. A bystander was shot in the foot as a result of this incident.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his mid to late 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.