City of Austin confirms neurotoxin found in algae at Barking Springs

Austinites are now being encouraged to keep their dogs out of Barking Springs.

A toxin was found in an algae mat, so the sort of growth you would typically see on a rock. Exposure occurs by touching or swallowing that.

Barking Springs offers a sweet reprieve from Texas' oppressive summer.

The spillway draws in water from Barton Springs, and with it, come families, lovers, hippies and a lot of pet parents.

"The best way to ensure you and your pet remain safe is to avoid these areas," said Dr. Brent Bellinger, with the Watershed Protection Department.

Dr. Bellinger is warning dog lovers to stay away from the springs after his department found a powerful neurotoxin in an algae sample taken there on July 11, just one day after a dog that swam in the water died, likely after ingesting the toxin.

"The symptoms that the animal exhibited were consistent. The timing was consistent. The fact that we had the dehydrated toxin found in the algal mats kind of points to that," said Dr. Bellinger.

Hot and dry conditions are making toxic algae worse this summer. Still, Dr. Bellinger has some questions. This isn't the first time his department has found toxic algae near a spring outlet, and he wants to know why.

"We're actually going to have a study with the U.S. Geological Survey starting early next year to try to better understand these dynamics," said Dr. Bellinger.

Humans are also at risk from toxic algae. However, because they're less likely to ingest it than dogs the risk is lower.