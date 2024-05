A person was arrested after an incident in Round Rock, police said.

Round Rock police said around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Meadow Brook Drive in reference to a barricaded person following a domestic dispute.

Around 1:52 p.m., police said the situation was safely resolved. A person was taken into custody for assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

No other information was released.