Bartlett Unit reopens in Williamson County after seven years

The Bartlett Unit will be reopening in Williamson County after seven years.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) says that the decision to reopen the facility stems from a rise in the state's prison population and the need for additional beds.

The Bartlett Unit was closed in 2017 due to a declining inmate population. The unit’s projected re-opening date is early October 2024.

The unit will have a capacity of 1,049 inmates and is set to operate as an innovation unit for the agency, says TDCJ. It will offer a new approach to programs and services designed to support inmates' successful rehabilitation and reintegration into society upon release.

Additionally, the facility’s reopening is expected to generate benefits for Bartlett, including the creation of new jobs, according to TDCJ.

There will be a hiring event on July 23 and 24 at 1018 Arnold Drive in Bartlett.