Man arrested for stabbing his father to death in South Austin: APD

A man was arrested for stabbing his father to death in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on Monday, July 1, around 5:39 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a stabbing in the front yard of a home at 6715 Windrift Way.

When first responders arrived, they found a victim, later identified as James Lerond, lying in the street. They then began life-saving measures.

James Lerond later died from his injuries.

Officers found footprints leading to the garage of the home, then into the living room. When officers entered the home, they found 22-year-old Hayden Lerond lying on the floor with blood on his knees.

Hayden had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The investigation showed that Hayden Lerond stabbed his father, James Lerond, causing his death.

Hayden Lerond was booked into the Travis County Jail for first-degree murder.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. This case is being investigated as Austin's 30th homicide of 2024.