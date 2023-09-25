Austin police searching for man who fired gun on Barton Creek Greenbelt trail

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say fired a gun at someone on the Barton Creek Greenbelt trail over the weekend.

On Sept. 23 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the trailhead near Spyglass Drive and Barton Skyway where a victim and several witnesses told them a man had fired shots in the direction of at least one person.

Officers searched the area but didn't find anyone. The suspect has not been located or identified as of Monday morning, says APD. No one was injured during the incident.

APD is encouraging those using the greenbelts to exercise situational awareness and caution.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.