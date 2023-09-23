1 dead, suspect hospitalized after shooting, police chase in Harker Heights

A man is dead, and a suspect is in the hospital, after a shooting, followed by a police pursuit of the suspect, in Harker Heights in Bell County.

On Saturday, Harker Heights police responded to a vehicle crash with possible gunshots near Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle.

Officers located a dead man, identified as 41-year-old Johnathan Rhodan of Jarrell, with apparent gunshot wounds. Simultaneously, police located a damaged vehicle traveling near Stillhouse Lake Road which matched the description of a vehicle that was possibly involved in the crash.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the identified vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. While being pursued by police, the driver crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484.

The suspect driver was taken to Scott and White hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries, where he remains receiving treatment.

An investigation is ongoing; anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400.