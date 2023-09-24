Woman shot, killed by officer in Temple; Texas Rangers investigating

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman was shot and killed by a Temple police officer overnight.

On Sept. 24 at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 500 block of N. 12th Street where they were met with a woman with a firearm. Temple police say the woman pointed it at officers, and one of the officers fired and struck her.

Police, fire and EMS crews gave her medical assistance, and she was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers is investigating the shooting and Temple police have also ordered an administrative investigation.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay "as a matter of standard practice," says Temple police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously