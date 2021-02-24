Barton Springs, Deep Eddy pools to reopen Thursday

Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool will be reopening this week after closing due to the severe winter storm that impacted the Austin area.

Both pools will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 25 and admission is free until further notice.

The city says that damage from the storm is still being repaired at Big Stacy, Bartholomew, and Springwood pools. These pools will reopen once structural and plumbing repairs have been completed.

The Barton Springs Pool will be operating on the following schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 28

5-8 a.m.: Swim at Your Own Risk

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Guarded Swim

6-10 p.m.: Swim at Your Own Risk

Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 12

The pool will be closed for regularly scheduled maintenance. During this closure, some gravel will be removed from the pool in an effort to return the pool to its natural depth. Access to "dog beach" will be limited as this area will be a staging place for gravel removal equipment.

Saturday, March 13

Modified operational hours resume as posted on the website

The Deep Eddy Pool will be operating on the following schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 25

OPEN 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lap Swim

Friday, Feb. 26

Closed

Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 12

OPEN 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. for lap swim all days except March 2 and 9. Deep Eddy will offer expanded hours while Barton Springs Pool is closed for maintenance.

For more information, please call the Barton Springs Pool Hotline at 512-867-3080 or the Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Administration and Training Center at 512-974-9330.