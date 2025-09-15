Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District declares 'exceptional drought'

The Brief The Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEAC) declared a Stage 3 Exceptional Drought This declaration is just the second time in its history Despite heavy rain in July, the district said they are still in the middle of a three-year drought



The aquifer that feeds Barton Springs has declared an "exceptional drought" for just the second time in its history.

Despite the heavy rainfall in July, the Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEAC) is still in the middle of a three-year drought.

The backstory:

Starting Oct. 1, the Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEAC) will move into a ‘Stage 3 Exceptional Drought’ for just the second time in its 38-year history.

The declaration follows a rapid drop in groundwater levels at the Lovelady Monitor Well in South Austin.

"We’re not getting the above average rainfall, which is what we really need to close that gap," said BSEAC Communications and Outreach Manager Shay Hlavaty.

As of Sept. 11, the 10-day average water level measured 457.0 feet. For comparison, the long-term average at Lovelady since monitoring began in 1949 is 490.9 ft-msl, more than 30 feet higher.

Despite above average rainfall in July, the District is still experiencing a more than 31-inch rainfall deficit since January 2022.

"What we really need is for it to be a gentle rain over the course of days, weeks, or months," Hlavaty said.

What are the Stage 3 Exceptional Drought requirements?

Exceptional Drought requires a 30–100% reduction in groundwater pumping among the District’s 120+ permit holders, which include individual well owners, water utilities, and municipalities such as the cities of Buda and Kyle. Required reductions vary by permit type, and failure to comply may result in monthly drought penalties.

The District does not directly regulate customers of utilities with groundwater wells. Residents should contact their local water provider for information about how restrictions will impact them in their service area.

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to actively conserve water resources.

Residents are strongly encouraged to limit water use to essential indoor needs only and avoid outdoor watering as much as possible.