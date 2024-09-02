Barton Springs Pool closure leaves visitors disappointed on Labor Day

The brief Barton Springs Pool remained closed for Labor Day Visitors from across Texas were left disappointed after plans were ruined by the pool closure



Old pipes and infrastructure issues dampened people's Labor Day weekend plans. The temporary closure of Barton Springs Pool was due to aging pipes.

Many people, like Katia Albeldano from Houston, were disappointed when they arrived at Barton Springs Pool in Austin only to find out it was closed for Labor Day weekend.

"A lot of people were going home because of that recently being closed," said Katia Albeldano. "We didn't have an option since we come from Houston."

According to the City of Austin Parks and Recreation, the decision to close the pool came after they found a leak in the infrastructure.

Zoe Velazquez lives in Austin and decided to go to the park instead.

"They probably could have made a lot more money if the pool was open," said Zoe Velazquez.

Visitors said they planned their entire weekend around the popular spot in Zilker Park. Hannah Pierce and her friends even traveled from the windy city to check it out.

"It was really sad that the pools closed because we came from Chicago, and we saw this is the number one swimming area," said Hannah Pierce. "I guess the pipes broke down or something, but we're kind of sad."

However, people still made the most of their long weekend.

"When we found out it was closed, it was such a bummer because we were looking forward to it," said Albeldano. "But, you know, we were glad that the river was available, and we've got something to do."

Thousands of people were soaking up the sunshine and doing what they could to make the most of their day off.

"Everyone wants a swim right now," said Pierce. "It's super hot in Texas. Of course. And I don't really know what else to do besides check out some of the watering holes, but Barton Springs is number one, so we didn't really know where to go."

While guests were disappointed, they still said they wanted to return and enjoy it once it reopens.

"Hopefully they'll try to hurry up and open it so we can come back," said Albeldano.

"They should open it back up ASAP," said Pierce.

In the meantime, the pool will be closed while contractors work to make those repairs.