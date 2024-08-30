Barton Springs Pool to be closed due to leak

The brief Barton Springs Pool will be closed for repairs due to a leak



Barton Springs Pool will be closed until further notice due to a leak.

According to the city, the Parks & Recreation (PARD), Austin Water, and Watershed Protection departments met at Barton Springs Pool to look at a leak in the pool's infrastructure.

It was determined that an old water bypass pipe, from the 1940s, has two holes causing water to be pulled into the now-abandoned pipe below the pool's dam.

A dye test was done, and there were no additional leaks.

Repairs to Barton Springs Pool will be made in partnership with PARD contractors, Austin Water, and Watershed Protection Department.

Also, a portion of the area below the dam known as Barking Springs will be closed off to allow repair teams to access the dam.

The repair timeline may vary.

Updates to the pool's closure will be added here.