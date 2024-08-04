Barton Springs Pool temporarily closed following rainstorm

Barton Springs Pool is temporarily closed after Sunday's rainstorm.

The city of Austin says the closure is due to reduced visibility after minor erosion resulted in cloudy water.

The pool will reopen when visibility allows lifeguards to be able to monitor swimmers effectively.

Photo of conditions at Barton Springs Pool (City of Austin)

READ MORE: Central Texas 911 lines experiencing technical difficulties

Updates will be posted here.

Click here for a list of other available pools.