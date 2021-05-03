Barton Springs Pool to reopen on May 4 after Sunday closure

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department says that Barton Springs Pool will be reopening this week after it closed Sunday due to the brief flash flooding.

The pool, located at 2131 William Barton Drive, will reopen on Tuesday, May 4 at 5 a.m.

PARD says that Barton Springs Pool's modified hours of operation will remain the same:

Daily: 5 - 8 a.m. Swim at your Own Risk

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Guarded Swim

Modified hours have been established based on available resources, says PARD.

Those needing more information can call the Barton Springs Pool Hotline at 512-867-3080 or can go online.