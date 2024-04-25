Expand / Collapse search
UT Austin Palestine rally: Protesters released from jail

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 25, 2024 7:48am CDT
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - More than 30 protesters arrested at a pro-Palestine rally at the University of Texas at Austin are slowly being released from jail Thursday morning.

Dozens of family and friends have been outside the jail all night waiting for their release. They could be heard chanting, "APD, let them out."

Texas DPS said, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, 34 arrests were made by law enforcement on the UT Austin campus related to protests.

One of those arrested included a FOX 7 Austin photographer who was there covering the event.

Hundreds of students walked out of class on Wednesday, April 24 to rally for Palestine and attempt to occupy the South Lawn on campus.

Protesters are calling for a ceasefire between the Israeli forces and Hamas, as well as an end to what they call the occupation of Palestine.