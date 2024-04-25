Expand / Collapse search

UT Austin Palestine rally: Criminal charges dropped against some protestors

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 25, 2024 1:15pm CDT
UT Austin
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 photographer released from jail

A look from the Travis County Jail as students and others arrested at the pro-Palestine rally on the UT campus are being released. One of those arrested was a FOX 7 Austin photographer who has been released from jail.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County attorney has dropped criminal charges against some of the protestors arrested on Wednesday during a pro-Palestine rally.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, 57 people were arrested during the demonstration on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

LIVE COVERAGE: UT Austin Palestine protest held for second day

The County Attorney's office says it received several cases Wednesday and throughout the evening.

"Legal concerns were raised by defense counsel. We individually reviewed each case that was presented and agreed there were deficiencies in the probable cause affidavits," says the office in a statement. "The Court affirmed and ordered the release of those individuals."

Palestine protest: FOX 7 photographer arrested

Footage taken by a FOX 7 photographer at the UT Palestine protests shows him being detained and arrested by Texas DPS troopers.

READ MORE

The office says it will continue reviewing all the cases presented to determine whether prosecution is "factually and legally appropriate".

UT Austin rally: Arrests made

Texas DPS said more than 20 arrests were made at UT Austin during protests on campus. Some protesters were taken into custody while demonstrating for Palestine. Pro-Israel students were also there to make their voices heard.

A FOX 7 Austin photographer was one of those arrested during the demonstration. After the protest line was moved back, social media video shows the photographer being pulled backwards to the ground by Texas DPS troopers. He was then detained and taken to jail.

He was charged with criminal trespass, but those charges have been dismissed.