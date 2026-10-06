Bastrop car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured: police
BASTROP, Texas - Police are investigating a deadly head-on car crash in Bastrop on Tuesday.
Deadly crash in Bastrop
The backstory:
Bastrop police said on Oct. 6, around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a car crash at FM 969 and Blakey Drive.
A bicyclist was stopped on the improved shoulder adjusting his bicycle chain when a Dodge Ram, driving south on FM 969, saw him. The teen driver of the Ram swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting the bicyclist. The Ram then crashed head-on with a Nissan Rouge that was heading north on FM 969. The Rouge then hit a fence and came to a stop in a pasture. Police said a third car, a Subaru, that was heading north also hit the Ram.
The driver of the Ram and the driver of the Subaru were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and the passenger in the Nissan was taken to an Austin hospital for their injuries. The bicyclist was not injured.
The driver of the Nissan, a 66-year-old man from Massachusetts, died at the scene.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from a Bastrop Police Department press release on Oct. 6