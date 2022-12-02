Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin.

The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7.

The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.

Once the system is repaired, it must be flushed with chlorinated water and tested. The boil water notice will be lifted once tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

If you live in the affected area, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes and cooled prior to consumption.

In lieu of boiling, you may also buy bottled water.

Aqua Water Supply customers will be notified by phone and media when the boil water notice is lifted.