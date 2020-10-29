Bastrop County Judge declares local disaster, prohibits outdoor burning

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape has declared a local disaster in the county due to the threat of large wildfires in Bastrop County.

Pape also has issued an order prohibiting outdoor burning in the county which goes into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until rescinded or until 12 p.m. on Nov. 5.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape has declared a local disaster in the county due to the threat of large wildfires in Bastrop County.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Under the order, anyone who "ignites, or causes ignition of any combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning or ignition by others" will be issued a citation for violation of a burn ban order, which is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

RELATED: Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape encourages everyone to wear a mask

Advertisement

The order does not prohibit welding, prescribed burns, food preparation in above-ground grills, air curtain incinerators, or other activities authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The local disaster declaration in the county will continue for seven days or unless rescinded.

RELATED:

READ THE FULL DISASTER DECLARATION

READ THE FULL BURN BAN ORDER

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BASTROP COUNTY NEWS