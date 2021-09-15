Bastrop Music Festival returns for first time in two years

The third annual Bastrop Music Festival will return for the first time since 2019 this September, says Visit Bastrop.

The four-day music festival will take place Sept. 23-26 featuring more than 40 performances by 36 bands/artists, playing at 10 indoor and outdoor venues along the lower Colorado River. This year’s lineup features a country-soul, swamp-funk band Shinyribs, folk-punk band Dirty River Boys, the soul, funk, blues and jazz band The Peterson Brothers and many more.

"We know how much music fans have missed the atmosphere of attending a festival, and we’re thrilled to bring back quality live music in a terrific place like Bastrop. The local community is so supportive of live music and Bastrop is a destination perfect for travelers to experience," said Stewart Ramser, producer of Bastrop Music Festival. "Locals and visitors will get to enjoy four days of fantastic entertainment and an authentic Texas experience as they hop from venue to venue in Downtown Bastrop."

Bastrop Music Festival includes a mixture of wristband-only nighttime performances and free daytime events. Shows will run simultaneously at various venues. Participating venues include 602 Brewing Company, The Grace Miller ("Gracie’s"), The Old Town Restaurant and Bar and more.

Advance four-day passes for the Bastrop Music Festival are now on sale with general admission available for $40; and VIP passes available for $100, which include a 4-day pass, VIP event access, a poster, and a T-shirt. Tickets will also be available on-site at the box office at Copper Shot Distillery or at the door of each venue based on capacity.

For more information on the Bastrop Music Festival and tickets, click here.

For information on festival lodging, parking, restaurants and more, click here.

