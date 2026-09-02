Bastrop votes to cover Flock cameras, reconsider contract

The Brief The City of Bastrop voted to cover their Flock cameras immediately The vast majority of public commenters were opposed to Flock cameras and applauded the vote Bastrop is part of a growing number of Central Texas cities that are having this conversation Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered state agencies to pause funding for Flock amid privacy concerns and reports of misuse



Bastrop is the latest city to cover their automated license plate readers and reconsider their contract with the company Flock.

Flock cameras in Bastrop

The backstory:

Tuesday evening, Bastrop City Council voted to cover their Flock cameras immediately.

They are expected to take an official vote to end their contract with Flock at the Sept. 8 meeting.

What they're saying:

Mayor Ishmael Harris says he sees both sides of the issue.

"I believe license plate readers can be a valuable tool for law enforcement. It can help identify vehicles connected to crimes, recover stolen vehicles, assist with hit and runs, missing persons, and serious investigations. I don't dismiss that value," he said during the meeting. "Public safety isn't our only responsibility. Public trust is as well. I don't support collecting information involving our residents if we cannot give them the satisfaction of knowing where that information can go, who can access it, who it may be shared with, and ultimately who may use it."

The other side:

The vast majority of public commenters were opposed to Flock cameras and applauded the vote.

License plate readers in Central Texas

Big picture view:

Bastrop is part of a growing number of Central Texas cities that are having this conversation.

The City of Pflugerville also recently voted to cover their Flock cameras and its contract with Flock.

San Marcos and Hays County have both ended their contracts with Flock.

Featured article

However, license plate readers recently helped in Kyle to find a car that a suspect is accused of stealing with a baby inside.

Last week, Liberty Hill started weighing what to do with their cameras with their Flock contract set to expire in October. Flock representative Ian Leslie was there and said there are guardrails in place for misuse.

"Where seconds matter, where minutes matter, where hours matter, you want your agency to have access to efficiently, and effectively, and responsibly respond to crime," he said during the meeting.

Texas leaders speak on Flock cameras

What they're saying:

Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered state agencies to pause funding for Flock amid privacy concerns and reports of misuse.

His challenger, Gina Hinojosa, said in a social media post: "This is Greg Abbott’s playbook: give millions to companies that are threatening our freedoms, then pretend to pump the brakes right before an election."

Dallas police also said they're canceling their contract with Flock after the loss of state funding.

All 321 cameras will be turned off on Sept. 15.