Bat found at Butler Shores tests positive for rabies

A bat found in Town Lake Metro Park has tested positive for rabies, says Austin Parks & Recreation.

The bat was found on a stepping stone on May 30 near the front of the long dog walk area at Michael Butler Shores and impounded.

Texas DSHS tested the bat and later reported it was positive for rabies.

MORE PETS AND ANIMALS NEWS

Residents who think they, their pet or their child may have had physical contact with this bat can call:

Texas DSHS Zoonosis Control Program at 1-254-778-6744

Austin Public Health nurse for rabies risk assessment at 512-972-5555

Austin 3-1-1 for inquiries concerning pets

Austin Parks & Recreation also has more information on what to do about bats and potential exposure to rabies.