Bayshore parking garage collapse, chief 'confident' of no injuries

A Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed Thursday, Feb. 23.

North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker said, based on a review of the town center's surveillance video, officials are "very confident" nobody was hurt or trapped in the pile of rubble and snow.

Whitaker said the dispatch call came in around 12:15 p.m. It happened at the Silver Spring Parking Garage, which is set back from Port Washington and extends east toward the town center's interior roads. The ramp from the third level fell to the ground level in what Whitaker described as a pancake-style collapse.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I was coming down, maybe five minutes before I left, I heard a big ‘boom,' and I was like – I didn’t think nothing of it. I thought it was a earthquake," a witness told FOX6 News. "Next thing you know, I come down to get out the parking structure, I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I’m getting out of here today.’"

Two cars were smashed and others are stuck on the third level of the structure – possibly for months, Whitaker said – because the now-collapsed ramp was the way path to it.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Parking garage collapse at Bayshore

Large amounts of snow remain piled on top of the collapsed portions of the structure. Whitaker said it is "likely" that the weight of the snow was a factor in the collapse, but that has not been confirmed.

Assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was requested due to the type of incident.

Parking garage collapse at Bayshore

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.