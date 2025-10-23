BBB warns of 'ghost-tapping' scam, which triggers contactless charges through tap-to-pay

The Brief There's a new scam going around called "ghost-tapping" Scammers try to exploit tap-to-pay on your phone by getting close enough A BBB expert is warning people to stay vigilant, especially with the holidays around the corner



There's a new scam going around called "ghost-tapping."

Scammers try to exploit tap-to-pay on your phone by getting close enough. You might not even notice it's too late.

Fraudsters use small hidden devices to charge tap-enabled cards or digital wallets. They don't have to touch you for this to happen.

‘Ghost tapping’ scam

Why you should care:

"Ghost tapping requires no physical contact, unfortunately. They can just be in the area, you know, maybe a couple of feet away," Jason Meza, senior director of communications for the Better Business Bureau said.

Scammers use radio-frequency identification (RFIDs) to charge your account. That's the same technology used in chip-enabled cards. Sometimes they're just small "test charges," so they're easy to miss.

To protect yourself, double-check the merchant's name and charge amount before you tap your phone or card.

Use RFID protection sleeves for your cards, and stay alert in crowded places.

"Some people do have an unlock feature, which is also good to have. In other words, it won't charge your phone unless you double tap or unless you have your face to unlock the phone. That's always built-in protection," Meza said.

Set up notifications for charges and monitor your accounts daily.

If you prefer not to tap-to-pay, you can insert or swipe your card instead.

Meza says ghost-tapping could be more common with the holiday season coming up.

"Dollars go up, spending goes up, and so does crime with technology," he said. "Just be extra vigilant, don't let the guard down and set up those notifications."

If you do find an unauthorized charge, call your bank or credit card company.

The BBB says this is so new, they don't have any concrete statistics yet. They've already gotten a few dozen reports on it. However, not everyone it happens to will report it.