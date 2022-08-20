BCSO corporal arrested after damaging resident's door while intoxicated

A Bexar County Sheriff's corporal has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief after showing up to a residential home and damaging the front door when no one answered, according to KSAT.

41-year-old Adelina Agosto was arrested around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, August 20 after the resident inside the home Agosto was outside of called 911 reporting an attempted break-in.

According to KSAT, Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes Agosto has "no place in this profession," and she will soon have no place within BSCO following this incident.

Agosto is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail and is charged with criminal mischief $100 < $750, a Class B misdemeanor. Her bond is set at $5,000.

She had served with the sheriff's office for 17 years as a detention corporal, according to KSAT.

After Agosto's arrest, she was served termination papers.

BSCO is conducting a "seperate but concurrent" administrative investigation, says KSAT.