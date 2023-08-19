2 dead after crash on Bee Caves Road in southwest Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a crash on Bee Caves Road in southwest Austin Friday night, according to ATCEMS.
Medics responded to a two-vehicle collision at 7000 FM 2244 (Bee Caves Road) at around 9:23 p.m. Friday night.
EMS initially reported that there were three patients involved, with one pronounced dead on scene.
Another patient was transported to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
The third patient was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No information is available on the identities of the victims.