The Brief James Guerra has been sentenced to two concurrent life terms for the January 2024 murders of two men in San Antonio. Prosecutors say Guerra ordered an accomplice to shoot Mando Rodriguez over fake drugs before stealing items from his home. Later that same night, Guerra lured Albert Solis out of a vehicle under the pretense of a flat tire and fatally shot him.



A man convicted in two fatal shootings in San Antonio nearly three years ago has been sentenced to two concurrent life terms in prison, prosecutors announced.

2 life sentences

James Guerra received the sentences this week following his conviction on two murder charges earlier this year for the deaths of Mando Rodriguez and Albert Solis in January 2024, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The backstory:

Authorities said that early on Jan. 26, 2024, Guerra went with two other people to Rodriguez’s home to buy drugs. Believing the drugs were fake, Guerra ordered an accomplice to shoot Rodriguez before the group took items from the home and fled.

Later that night, Guerra met with Solis and drove to an isolated area on San Antonio’s lower east side, prosecutors said. Guerra fatally shot Solis after luring him outside the vehicle under the pretense of a flat tire.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Jessica Schulze and Alexis O’Connor of the Criminal Trial Division prosecuted both cases alongside Victim Advocate Jacky Garcia and Investigator Eddie Rohmer.

What they're saying:

"I am thankful to our prosecution team for pursuing these cases with determination and care, ensuring that the facts were brought to light and justice was sought for the victims and their families," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement.