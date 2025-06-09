Bexar County Sheriff investigates after horse found dead, bound with tow strap

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A horse was found dead in Bexar County with its legs bound, prompting an animal cruelty investigation. Investigators believe the horse died at another location and then was dumped at the gate. The sheriff's office currently has no leads and is asking the public for help in identifying those responsible.



The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help find those responsible for the death and cruelty of a horse.

Animal Cruelty Investigation

What we know:

According to deputies, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2100 block of Goeth Road on Friday around 8 a.m. after a horse was found dead near the front entry of the property.

The horse's rear legs were bound together with a yellow tow strap, which was also attached to a support post of the entry gate.

Investigators believe the horse died at another location and was dumped using the gate and tow strap to offload the horse.

Deputies canvased the area, looking for surveillance or witnesses, but no leads were found.

Deputies are actively working to identify the owner or those responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office by calling 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You are able to remain anonymous.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "The connection between cruelty to animals and even more heinous crimes against humans has been well documented. This is the main reason we created the ACE (Animal Crimes Enforcement) Team. We appreciate any and all help the public can give us in identifying those responsible for this horrible crime."