Bexar County SNAP recipients have until Sept. 17 to apply for storm food replacement benefits

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The Brief Bexar County SNAP recipients have until Sept. 17 to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in recent storms. WIC participants can also request replacement benefits for damaged or spoiled September food by contacting their local office by Sept. 30. Eligible residents can request SNAP replacements by calling 2-1-1 (option 7) or visiting a local HHSC office.



Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (THHC) announced on Saturday that Bexar County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have until Sept. 17 to apply for replacement benefits for food that was lost or destroyed in recent storms.

How to apply for SNAP replacement benefits

What we know:

Funds should be added to recipients’ Texas Lone Star Cards within two business days after a replacement request is received.

SNAP recipients can request replacement benefits by calling 2-1-1, selecting a language and then choosing option 7.

They can also visit a local HHSC office. The governor's office recommends finding an office at YourTexasBenefits.com and selecting "Find an Office."

WIC benefits are also available

Dig deeper:

People enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, may also request replacement benefits for food purchased with September WIC benefits that was lost because of power outages or storm damage.

WIC clients should contact their local WIC office by Sept. 30. A local office can be found at TexasWIC.org.

What they're saying:

"As families across Texas recover from recent severe weather and flooding, it is critical that they have the support they need to rebuild," Abbott said in a news release. "SNAP replacement benefits will help families replace food that was lost or destroyed as we deliver all available resources to affected Texans."

Additional Texas disaster resources

What's next:

Texans affected by a disaster can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for more information.

For local resources such as food or shelter, call 2-1-1 and select option 1.