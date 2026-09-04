The Brief Texas takes on Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at DKR Stadium A block party is planned in San Marcos at the square



The Texas Longhorns and the Texas State Bobcats kick off their 2026 seasons with a Gridiron Battle at DRK Stadium.

Tailgaters and vendors started setting up Friday afternoon on and around the 40 acres.

The Longhorns and Bobcats face off in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs Texas State block party in San Marcos

What they're saying:

The football stadium at Texas State will be empty Saturday, but in the town square, the area around the historic courthouse is being closed off for a block party.

Friday morning, crews were busy setting up for the big event which is being organized by local business owner and Texas State alumni Omar Dawoud.

"You know, we've always felt San Marcos deserves something like this in terms of large-scale, community-driven celebration. And while there are different events that have happened throughout the town over the years, nothing on this scale has ever been done, and we felt it was time and the town and the locals and the university deserve it," said Dawoud.

Why you should care:

Tickets to the game day party cost $75. They can be purchased on the event website.

The party features live music on a big stage. Under the shaded trees will be a big screen TV to watch the game. Food and art vendors will also be on site, and after dark the courthouse will be illuminated as part of a light show.

Dig deeper:

Typically, road games can be slow days on the town square in San Marcos. But Saturday’s Gridiron Battle could serve up some extra sizzle for businesses like Jax Burgers.

"Well, anytime we have a lot of stuff going on downtown, we get probably about 20% more business just because of the additional foot traffic. And we're already popular as it is. We're the most popular burger restaurant here in the vicinity. So yes, we're expecting it to be one of, if not the busiest weekend of the year," said David Goff, a manager at Jax Burgers.

What's next:

The party will continue next week in San Marcos. Texas State has its first home game and a big pre-game Friday event is being planned.

It will be held just off campus