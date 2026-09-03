Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 2 highlights
McCallum vs Travis
Westwood vs Austin High
Week 2 scores
Thursday, September 3
Brenham 59
East View 9
Del Valle 0
Shoemaker 67
Stony Point
Hendrickson
McCallum 48
Travis 0
SA Clark 7
Cedar Park 68
SA Jefferson
Eastside
Westwood
Austin High
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football