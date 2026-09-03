Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2026-27 season.

McCallum vs Travis

Westwood vs Austin High

Thursday, September 3

Brenham 59

East View 9

Del Valle 0

Shoemaker 67

Stony Point

Hendrickson

McCallum 48

Travis 0

SA Clark 7

Cedar Park 68

SA Jefferson

Eastside

Westwood

Austin High