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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published September 3, 2026 10:36 PM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 10:36 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 2 highlights

McCallum vs Travis

2026 Week 3: McCallum vs Travis
2026 Week 3: McCallum vs Travis

2026 Week 3: McCallum vs Travis

In week two of high school football, McCallum took on Travis Thursday night!

Westwood vs Austin High

2026 Week 2: Westwood vs Austin High
2026 Week 2: Westwood vs Austin High

2026 Week 2: Westwood vs Austin High

In week two of high school football, Westwood took on Austin High School on Thursday night!

Week 2 scores

Thursday, September 3

Brenham          59
East View          9

Del Valle           0
Shoemaker       67

Stony Point        
Hendrickson     

McCallum         48
Travis                0

SA Clark           7
Cedar Park       68

SA Jefferson
Eastside

Westwood
Austin High

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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