The Brief Strong winds with gusts up to 55 mph swept across Central Texas on Sunday morning behind a passing cold front, prompting a wind advisory through 2 p.m. Winds will ease Sunday evening, allowing overnight lows to drop into the 30s by Monday morning with near-freezing temperatures possible in the Hill Country. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s midweek before another cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region on Thursday.



Strong winds swept across Central Texas on Sunday morning behind a passing cold front, prompting a wind advisory through 2 p.m. and setting the stage for a sharp overnight temperature drop.

Wind Advisory

Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts ranging from 45 to 55 mph were forecast for the region. Morning wind observations showed sustained speeds of 23 mph in Burnet and 20 mph in Georgetown and Giddings, with gusts reaching 32 mph in Georgetown and 30 mph at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

While the passing front triggered showers and thunderstorms to the north and east — including toward the Houston area — Central Texas remained dry under mostly clear skies. Morning temperatures ran significantly warmer than Saturday, sitting 18 degrees higher in Austin at 61 degrees, 20 degrees warmer in Fredericksburg and 10 degrees warmer in Giddings, while Lampasas held at 52 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain fairly uniform through Sunday afternoon, with below-average highs reaching the 60s in Austin and the upper 50s in the Hill Country, compared with a seasonal average high of 68 degrees.

Cold Plunge

Winds are forecast to diminish by Sunday evening and die down overnight, allowing temperatures to plunge into the 30s by Monday morning. While Austin is expected to stay above freezing with a low near 38 degrees, parts of the Hill Country could flirt with the freezing mark before rebounding into the 60s on Monday afternoon.

Clear skies are expected to hold through Monday and Tuesday as daytime highs warm back into the 70s midweek. Cloud cover will increase Wednesday ahead of another cold front arriving Thursday, which is forecast to bring showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Rainfall totals from Thursday's system are projected to range from around a tenth of an inch to a half-inch further east, providing needed moisture for areas east of Interstate 35 that remain under moderate drought conditions despite a wet November.

Dry and cooler weather is expected to return behind the front by Friday and continue into next weekend, with longer-range outlooks pointing toward wetter-than-average conditions returning Dec. 6–12.

7-Day Forecast