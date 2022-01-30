Biden calls for release of suburban native Mark Frerichs, taken hostage in Afghanistan 2 years ago

President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois.

He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul.

He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

Biden says, "The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable."

