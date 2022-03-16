Biden expected to announce $800M in aid for Ukraine hours after Zelenskyy’s plea to Congress

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his own address Wednesday following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for help to Congress earlier in the day.

Biden, who has resisted Zelenskyy's requests to send warplanes to Ukraine fearing escalating the war with Russia, is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official. He's scheduled to deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The additional $800 million would bring the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion. It includes money for anti-armor and air-defense weapons, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Already the Biden administration has sent Ukraine more than 600 Stinger missiles, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, unmanned aerial system tracking radars; grenade launchers, 200 shotguns, 200 machine guns and nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition, along with helicopters, patrol boats, satellite imagery and body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear, the official said.

Congress has already approved $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the newly announced security aid will come from that allotment, which is part of a broader bill that Biden signed into law Tuesday.

Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has been imploring allied leaders to stop the Russian airstrikes.

Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress earlier Wednesday, asking for sanctions against Russian lawmakers, imports to be blocked and a no-fly zone over his country.

"We need you right now," Zelenskyy said, adding, "I call on you to do more." In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: "Peace is more important than income."

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.