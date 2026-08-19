Big Bend border wall construction sparks demonstrations outside annual Texas Parks & Wildlife meeting

The Brief Demonstrators protested border wall construction in state park land outside annual Texas Parks & Wildlife meeting A judge has temporarily halted the construction and set a hearing date of Aug. 28 The construction spans more than 48 miles of park land, including Big Bend Ranch State Park CBP maintains that the project focuses on access roads, detection technology, and strategic vehicle barriers rather than a continuous 30-foot wall



Demonstrators gathered outside the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s annual meeting on Wednesday, demanding state leaders step in to stop planned border barrier construction across more than 48 miles of state park land, including Big Bend Ranch State Park.

Why were there protesters outside TPWD?

What they're saying:

The protest comes as federal officials temporarily pause work inside nearby Big Bend National Park to reevaluate controversial infrastructure plans.

Former park superintendents, conservation groups, and local business owners have voiced strong opposition to heavy machinery entering the ecologically sensitive landscape, warning the project threatens native wildlife habitats and the region's tourism-driven economy.

Far West Texas residents traveled hundreds of miles to Austin to testify before state officials. Ahead of the meeting, protesters hosted a "Texas Tailgate" demonstration, arriving in vintage pickup trucks carrying canoes emblazoned with the words "No Wall."

"The decisions destroying lands that belong to the people of Texas were made by suits in Washington, far away looking down at the lines on a piece of paper," said Linda Walker, owner of Big Bend & Lajitas Stables. "To label this a federal government overreach and land grab is not an understatement."

Opponents argue that the rugged terrain and thousand-foot canyon walls already function as natural barriers, making physical infrastructure both unnecessary and destructive.

Featured article

"It's not about walls. It's more about the roads, the destruction of the canyon," said Brandi Bradford, a former park ranger. "You just can't fix a blown-up canyon. That's not something that's ever fixable again. The canyons create their own existing barrier, and the lighting would really be a problem for the wildlife. It's going to change bird migration patterns, change insect migrations—like the monarch butterflies—it changes all of that."

Advocates contend state law requires the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to hold formal public hearings under Chapter 26 of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code before state park land can be cleared or allocated for border infrastructure.

"Deciding to approve is your judgment, but following Chapter 26 is not," attorney Jaxon Welchman told commissioners. "The legislature made that choice over 40 years ago because land like this disappears quietly, one approval at a time, unless somebody is required to stop and say out loud what's been given up and why."

Local residents emphasized that their opposition stems from land conservation rather than border security concerns.

"We want border security—that's not the issue. We actually already have it," said Crystal Allbright, a resident of Terlingua. "Our sheriffs and our Border Patrol work really well together to protect the border. They just need some more equipment. So when 31 laws were waived and contractors came in with no-bid contracts, that was our big concern."

Temporary restraining order issued against construction in Big Bend

Big picture view:

The dispute has prompted tribal and environmental groups to file lawsuits against the project.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting wall construction in Big Bend ahead of an Aug. 28 court hearing in San Antonio.

Featured article

Bipartisan opposition has grown as state and federal officials on both sides of the aisle demand greater transparency.

The other side:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintains that the project focuses on access roads, detection technology, and strategic vehicle barriers rather than a continuous 30-foot wall.

CBP officials stated that construction remains on hold while an on-the-ground review is conducted.