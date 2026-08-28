Government, opponents of Big Bend border wall project agree to pause

The Brief A project aimed at building a border wall in Big Bend National Park has been paused after a hearing Friday. The pause is in place until at least Sept. 15. The judge ordered the government and the parties against the project to try to settle the issue outside of court.



The project aimed at building a border wall in Big Bend National Park has been paused after a hearing in San Antonio on Friday.

What's new:

Texas state Sen. Ronald Gutierrez said during a news conference, that both parties agreed to a stoppage of work until at least Sept. 15.

The agreement comes after the chief of Customs and Border Protection said he had paused the project while he conducted an on-the-ground review.

A bulldozer sits stationed near Santa Elena Canyon on August 14, 2026 in Big Bend National Park, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Big Bend border wall gains national attention

The backstory:

The project gained attention after images and video posted on social media showed heavy equipment being used to carve through parts of the picturesque landscape of the park. That prompted tribal and environmental groups to file lawsuits to stop construction.

CBP has maintained that the work does not involve construction of a 30-foot border wall. Officials previously said the project includes a new access road, improvements to existing roads, detection technology and vehicle barriers in limited locations.

Gutierrez said it was clear that the attorneys representing the government at Friday’s hearing had no idea what CBP actually had planned for the park.

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Work it out, judge says

What's next:

The judge has asked the parties to work through the issue outside of court. Opponents of the project said they are open to hearing what the government has to say.