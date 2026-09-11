Big push for both parties begins for November midterm elections

The Brief A special ceremony recognized 44 first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday The ceremony comes after the big political rally in Dallas for Republicans Gov. Abbott and challenger Gina Hinojosa exchange words



The big political rally in Dallas for Republicans is over.

Political campaigning took a pause Friday during a special ceremony in Austin.

Star of Texas Awards in Austin with Gov. Abbott

What they're saying:

The event recognized 44 first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Governor Greg Abbott, the keynote speaker for the annual Star of Texas Awards, noted this ceremony was being held on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"We must also remember and embrace the culture of resiliency we have in the United States. But also in the days after 9/11, that resilience, I think it was a rise above and response to not be held back or held down, what it means to be an American," said Gov. Abbott.

Friday's ceremony comes after Abbott and other Republicans met in Dallas for a midterm convention.

Sprint toward the November midterm election

What they're saying:

On Friday, the sprint toward the November midterm elections hit a new gear, fueled by new cash and tough words.

The pollical rally, which ended Thursday night, had a much more competitive tone to it, with Abbott mocking democrats and the policies they support.

"It’s not complicated, it’s just common sense. But democrats defy common sense," said Abbott.

Abbott's Democratic challenger, Gina Hinojosa, Thursday night responded to Abbott’s campaign swipes. She wants a debate and posted about it on her social media.

"I'm calling on you again to debate me. Say it to my face. It's really easy to spread lies about me hiding behind a keyboard, but you've been called upon to debate me by several networks. You are hiding from your failed record. You're hiding from the voters of Texas. You're now trying to attack me because you know you are losing. Texans are tired of paying for the Greg Abbott corruption tax. They want change, so I'm me, say it to my face," said Hinojosa.

Dig deeper:

The question now is, who has the momentum.

FOX 4’s Steven Dial posed that question to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

"I have no idea...we typically see a bump after conventions, but having a convention in deep red Texas, that in itself should make people wonder....they are knocking on doors...if there is a bump it will be on the republican side...democrats have our own crisis, there are questions about where our party is going...we are all stronger together...that allows us to understand America, said Crockett.

Political analyst Mark Jones, from Rice University, expects a quick answer.

"I think the proof will be in the pudding in surveys over the next week or two. If we see Paxton narrowing the gap or eclipsing James Talarico and Abbott widening his lead over Gina Hinajosa, then we'll say the convention was a success. On the other hand, if we essentially see the status quo remain, then there's going to be questions about how effective it was," said Jones.

Jone is not surprised the governor’s race has finally started heating up.

"I think we've just been waiting for the governor to shift from second to third or fourth year in his campaign, and it's now started," said Jones.

Big picture view:

Several races in Texas, according to Jones, will hinge on the performance of several political Super PACs.

The GOP Senate leadership PAC, reportedly, is doing a $32 million media buy for a campaign blitz. Those ads will run in most of the major markets in Texas.

PACS linked to President Trump and Elon Musk have also started pumping money into Texas.