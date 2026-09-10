Man arrested again for peering into windows on West Campus: UTPD

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The Brief Man arrested for peering into West Campus windows again Second arrest is less than a month after his previous arrest He was arrested late Tuesday night and released on Wednesday



A man has been arrested again for peering into windows near UT Austin's West Campus, less than a month after his previous arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested for peering into windows near UT Austin's West Campus

What they're saying:

UTPD says that Colton Banks was arrested by Austin police at about 10:18 p.m. Sept. 8.

He had allegedly been peeping into windows in the 2200 block of San Gabriel Street in West Campus. He was released on Sept. 9, says UTPD.

The backstory:

Banks had been previously arrested by APD in August for similar behavior.

UTPD reported then that officers had responded to five reports during the overnight hours of Aug. 6 and 7 about a man peering into windows and trying to make contact with residents.

These previous incidents happened around the same area.

On August 17, APD arrested Banks during a call to the 1900 block of San Gabriel Street for peering into a window.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail for disorderly conduct — window peeping and possession of a dangerous drug.

Dig deeper:

Travis County court records only show one charge for Banks, misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug.

According to court paperwork, when Banks was arrested for window peeping in August, he had been found in possession of prescription medications that did not belong to him and had another person's name on the bottles.

The same court document says that Banks had been seen naked by residents while he was peering into their windows.

Banks had been released on $3,000 bond for the drug charge in August with orders to stay away from two residences on San Gabriel Street.

What's next:

Court records show that Banks has a court appearance on the drug charge scheduled for Oct. 5.

What you can do:

UTPD is advising residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings and lock their doors and windows.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is advised to contact law enforcement by dialing 911 or through the LiveSafe app.