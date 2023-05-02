Big Stacy Pool to close for annual cleaning
AUSTIN, Texas - Big Stacy Pool will be closing for its annual spring-cleaning this May.
The pool will be closed from Saturday, May 13 through Friday, May 19 and will reopen on Saturday, May 20.
For a complete list of hours of operations for City of Austin pools and splashpads, click here.
MORE AUSTIN NEWS
- Public Safety Commission, City of Austin to hold special meeting to discuss license plate readers
- Car with bullet hole found submerged in Lady Bird Lake pulled from the water
- North Austin neighborhood sees relief after flooding from storms
The city is also hiring hundreds of lifeguards, offering temporary aquatic jobs at $20 an hour and up to $750 in bonuses based on hours worked and free training and uniforms. City staff also receive a free bus pass and sick leave.
Those interested must be 15 years old or older and can apply here.