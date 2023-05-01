Car found submerged in Lady Bird Lake, police investigating

Austin police are investigating after finding a submerged vehicle while responding to a call about a shooting on Lady Bird Lake.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, police say they got a call about a shooting at the Festival Beach boat ramp east of I-35 near Chicon and Nash Hernandez Sr Rd.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in the lake.

At this point, no one has been found with injuries but police say there could be someone in the car that is in the lake.

The APD watch commander tells us the dive team will be deployed as soon as the sun comes out.

Watch Good Day Austin for live updates:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.