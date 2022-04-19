Bill Miller Bar-B-Q increases minimum wage to $15 an hour at Austin locations

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Austin locations increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The company said job seekers can connect with hiring managers to discuss their future and receive an employment offer at any of the seven locations in Austin.

Part-time and full-time positions are available for all shifts.

"Our Austin market is an extension of our San Antonio family. We are eager to build working relationships with potential employees who are looking to grow a career with Bill Miller to serve the Austin community," said Bill Miller CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert.

In addition to an increased minimum wage, eligible employees are provided with health insurance, paid personal days, paid vacation, 401 (K) and up to $600 in tuition reimbursement per semester.

For more information, click here.

