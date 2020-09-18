Bipartisan “Jenna Quinn Law” passes US Senate

A Texas woman and survivor of child sex abuse is pushing Congress to pass a law to help stop this problem.

The bipartisan Jenna Quinn Law passed the US Senate yesterday. The recent push in Congress comes about a decade after Jenna's Law was approved in Texas.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The "Jenna Quinn Law" still needs approval in the House of Representatives and the president's signature.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The law requires training for teachers, caregivers, and students on how to recognize and report child sexual abuse. At the national level, the law would also provide funding to states for training.

Advertisement

" We know and we've seen with Jenna's law that when children and adults are educated about this crime, taught safety strategies on how to prevent, and taught who is safe to tell and how to report," said Jenna Quinn in a virtual press conference Friday. "Victimized children are much more likely to get the help they so desperately need and interrupt those cycles of abuse."

Lawmakers say many states have a similar law, but the funds for training are not always available.

The "Jenna Quinn Law" still needs approval in the House of Representatives and the president's signature.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TEXAS NEWS