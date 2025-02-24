Bird flu: Wild bird tests positive for virus in Hays County

The Brief A wild bird in Hays County tested positive for bird flu The CDC says 70 human cases of bird flu have been detected in the U.S. There have been several other detections of bird flu throughout Central Texas



A wild bird in Hays County tested positive for bird flu.

While Hays County Health officials say the risk to the public is low, one group has a higher risk of contracting the virus.

RELATED: Wild bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County

Bird flu in Hays County

What we know:

The Hays County Health Department was notified by the state on Friday that a dead wild bird from the northwestern area of the county tested positive for the bird flu.

Avian Influenza, also known as the bird flu, primarily affects wild birds, particularly waterfowl, and domestic poultry.

"It was a vulture that tested positive for bird flu. It's something that we’re seeing south of us in Comal County. There was a big die off of some of the vultures there that also tested positive," said Matthew Gonzalez, Hays County Health Department Manager.

"The bird was not alive at the time. It was on a private property. The resident contacted Texas Parks and Wildlife, who then assisted with the collection of the bird," said Gonzalez.

The Hays County Health Department advises those that work with wild birds, poultry, or dairy cows are at a greater risk of contacting bird flu if exposed to a sick or infected animal.

"In general, we always caution individuals from coming into physical contact with a dead animal whenever they don’t know the cause of death because you don’t know if it was a certain bacteria that may have caused the death of the animal. In this case, you don’t know if it was the virus that did it," said Gonzalez.

Can humans get bird flu?

What they're saying:

While human infections are rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 70 cases nationwide, with one death recorded so far.

Symptoms in humans resemble the flu and can also include pink eye.

As for how the transmission happens through animals, "Through the shedding of the animal so that means any bodily fluids, any waste, any urine of any kind that's been transmitted to other avian species, but also what we’re seeing in say the feline species of cats we’re seeing that's a way of it being transmitted," said Gonzalez.

Other detections of bird flu in Texas

What they're saying:

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, widespread detections have happened across Texas, with the most recent findings in Wharton, Galveston, El Paso, Potter and Harris counties.

The San Antonio Zoo shared on social media Monday saying a dead wild black bird is undergoing further testing for potential bird flu, even temporarily closing some of its exhibits as a result.

Just last month, multiple domestic ducks were recovered at the pond on the northeast corner of the Arboretum Blvd and 360 Capital of Texas Highway intersection in northwest Austin.

Earlier this month, multiple black vultures were found at Landa Park in New Braunfels, according to TWPD.

How to stay safe

Why you should care:

The CDC recommends avoiding sources of exposure as the best way to protect yourself and others from bird flu.

Do not touch sick or dead animals

Do not bring sick wild animals into your home.

Keep your pets away from sick or dead animals -

Avoid uncooked food products such as raw milk or cheeses.

If you experience sickness after contact with sick or dead birds, contact your healthcare provider.

If you encounter an animal you think could be linked to bird flu, call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.