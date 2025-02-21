Wild bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County

article

The Brief A dead wild bird found in Hays County tested positive for bird flu. The CDC says 70 human cases of bird flu have been detected in the US. HCHD says the threat to the public is low.



A dead bird found in Hays County has tested positive for bird flu, according to the Hays County Health Department.

Bird flu detected in Hays County

What we know:

The Hays County Health Department says they received word on Friday that a dead wild bird found in northwestern Hays County tested positive for avian influenza.

What we don't know:

The Hays County Health Department did not say exactly where the bird was found.

What they're saying:

"The health department wants to assure the public the threat and risk continue to remain low for human transmission within the community," said Hays County Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales.

Can humans catch bird flu?

Human bird flue infections are rare, but they do happen.

The CDC has reported 70 total cases nationwide, including one death.

The Hays County Health Department says anyone who works with wild birds, poultry or dairy cows are at a higher risk of catching the disease, if they are exposed to an infected animal.

How to avoid bird flu

The CDC says the best way to avoid catching bird flu is to avoid direct contact with wild birds and animals.

They also ask people not to touch sick or dead animal and to keep pets away from sick or dead animals and their feces.

The CDC also says people should avoid uncooked food products like unpasteurized raw milk or cheese.

Bird flu symptoms in humans

The CDC says there are some symptoms to look out for in bird flu:

eye redness and irritation

mild fever

cough

sore throat

runny or stuff nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue

In more severe cases people could develop a high fever, shortness of breath and altered consciousness.

People usually develop symptoms about three days after expose, but eye symptoms, like redness and irritation, can occur one to two days after exposure.