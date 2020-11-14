Black Austin Coalition demands economic justice from City of Austin

The Black Austin Coalition held a press conference Saturday afternoon to demand economic justice from the City of Austin to help people in the Black community succeed.

“This is about Austin and this is about Blacks in Austin. As Austin grows, we see a decrease in our Black population,” said Nook Turner.

Led by Turner, the Black Austin Coalition called for change. They say now is the time for the city to take accountability in the form of restitution for economic brutality faced by the Austin Black community.

”Mistreatment or racial disparities have been apparent here for over 100 years and quite frankly, we are angry. We are tired and we are hurt. We have been dehumanized without restitution. We have been killed without justice. We have been deprived of economic foundations,” said Donald Dallas with B.A.C.

The organization has already drafted and submitted a resolution to Mayor Steve Adler and the council. “The resolution entails building a new Black district. First off is building a new Black business district [and] building an African American embassy,” said Turner.

The Black Austin Coalition confirms they have a meeting with District 1 City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison.

“We realized this is the time right now. While everything's on police brutality, defunding police, we say, well, police brutality is a problem, but above police brutality, is economic brutality,” said Turner.

